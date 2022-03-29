JD(U) leader shot dead, angry protests break out
A ruling Janata Dal (United) leader in Bihar was shot dead on Monday night outside his residence in Danapur in the state capital, sparking angry protests, police said.
The deceased, Deepak Mehta, 47, was JD(U)’s state secretary and vice-chairman of Danapur Nagar Parishad (city council).
Priya Ranjan Kumar, a relative, said Mehta had fought assembly election on Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) ticket from Danapur assembly constituency in 2020 and lost to RJD’s Ritlal Yadav. Later, RLSP merged with JD (U).
Police said Mehta’s wife had started preparations to fight election to the post of chairman of Danapur city council.
Patna senior superintendent of police Manavjit Singh Dhillon said Mehta’s family was yet to lodge a complaint. “Preliminary investigation has suggested that Mehta was killed over a land dispute, but police are also investigating the political rivalry angle,” he said.
According to police, the incident occurred around 10.30 pm when Mehta was walking outside his residence. Assailants riding two motorcycles indiscriminately fired at him from point blank range, leaving him critically injured. Mehta was rushed to a private hospital in Raja Bazar where he was declared brought dead.
Following the incident, an angry crowd blocked Danapur-Gandhi Maidan main road and disrupted vehicular traffic more than 19 hours. Business establishments in Danapur remained shut on Tuesday.
Locals alleged the police reached the spot two hours after the incident and ransacked Nasriganj police outpost, situated very close to the crime site, and damaged seized vehicles.
On Tuesday morning, hundreds of people gathered outside Danapur police station and shouted slogans against the administration.
Meanwhile, a host of leaders, including BJP MP Ramkripal Yadav, former union minister and JD (U) leader Upendra Kushwaha and former minister Shyam Razak visited Mehta’s family. Kushwaha, founder of the erstwhile RLSP, even had to face public ire.
Chief minister Nitish Kumar also condoled Mehta’s death.
Sariska tiger reserve fire: Tiger movement affected, Army called in to help
The cause of the blaze, which erupted on Monday evening and has been burning an area of around five to seven sq km, is yet to be ascertained, officials said. Tiger movement in the area has been affected by the fire, a forest official said.
Punjab revenue officers to protest amid claims of 'hostile treatment' by farmers
Farmers have accused the revenue authorities of overlooking several claims made for compensation for cotton crop losses due to the pink bollworm attack.
WhatsApp status on Pak gets Karnataka woman arrested, this is what she wrote
A 25-year-old woman was arrested in Karnataka's Bagalkot district on Monday for allegedly posting a Whatsapp status that wished Pakistan on its Republic Day, according to the superintendent of police. According to authorities, she wrote in Urdu on her WhatsApp status on March 23, Pakistan's Republic Day, “Allah Har Mulk me Ittihaad…Aman...Sukoon…Ata Farma Maula." Which translates to "May God bless every nation with peace, unity, and harmony." Police claimed her post could have led to communal disharmony. She was later released on bail.
Crude bombs recovered near football ground in Bengal's Birbhum
Crude bombs were recovered by the police in a plastic bag near a football ground in Sikandar village of West Bengal's Birbhum district on Sunday. A bomb squad team of the Central Investigation Department (CID) to defuse these bombs
Sacked doctor makes hoax bomb call to hospital in Gurugram
The doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but police said no bomb was found in a search at the hospital.
