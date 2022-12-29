Home / Cities / Patna News / Liquor smugglers attack police team in Bihar's Begusarai, big consignment seized

patna news
Published on Dec 29, 2022 03:56 PM IST

The raid was conducted after the police received information about the selling of liquor in the area.

Several policemen were also injured in this incident. (Picture for representation)
ANI | , Begusarai (bihar)

Liquor smugglers on Wednesday allegedly attacked the police team and pelted stones during the raid in the Begusarai district of Bihar, said police.

Several policemen were also injured in this incident.

After the stone pelting, a large number of police reached the spot and again conducted the raid in the Mufassil police station area.

"During a raid in the Mufassil Police Station area where illegal liquor was being manufactured by mixing sleeping pills and other chemicals, people present there attacked police and pelted stones. Many policemen were injured in this incident," said Station House Officer Khushboo Kumari.

She further said that later, again a large number of police personnel reached the spot and again conducted a raid and seized the liquor.

"When we went again, they escaped. 350 litres of liquor recovered," she added.

"During the raid, no one was arrested but the anti-social elements were identified. Search is going on and strict action will be taken against all," the SHO said.

Further investigation is underway.

New Delhi
Thursday, December 29, 2022
