Lok Sabha polls: Bihar’s BJP MP Ajay Nishad joins Congress

Bharatiya Janta Party’s (BJP) sitting Member of Parliament (MP) Ajay Nishad resigned from the party and joined Congress on Tuesday. Nishad is the son of four-time MP and former minister Jai Narayan Nishad. (ANI screengrab)

Nishad joined the Congress party in presence of Bihar Congress President Akhilesh Prasad Singh, Congress chairman of media and publicity Pawan Khera and other party leaders.

Nishad said that the BJP undermined his efforts.

“I was not even asked or informed before dropping my name from the list,” he said.

Nishad praised Rahul Gandhi after joining the Congress party.

“I will work day and night for the party”, he said.

He won Lok Sabha elections in 2014 and 2019 from Muzaffarpur constituency.

State Congress president Singh praised Nishad’s father Jai Narayan.

“Jai Narayan Nishad is a prominent name when it comes to Economically Backward Classes (EBC) relevance in the state.

Nishad said that Rahul’s vision aligned with his father.

“Rahul Gandhi’s vision aligns with my father’s when it comes to fighting for the marginalised,” Nishad added.

Nishad was asked about his candidature from Muzaffarpur to which he said that the party high command will decide on the same.