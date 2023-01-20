Mahadalit Vikas Mission scam: Ex-IAS officer sent to judicial custody after bail denied

A former IAS officer in Bihar, who is accused of embezzlement of funds meant for imparting vocational and educational training and scholarship to Dalit students, was sent to jail on Friday after a special court in Patna rejected his bail petition in the case, a lawyer associated with the case said.

The retired IAS officer, SM Raju, was sent to 14 days of judicial custody by the vigilance court, which had, on January 18, granted him interim relief till January 20 after he surrendered before it in compliance with a Supreme Court order.

The alleged scam involved fudging of data of training imparted to Dalit students between 2010 and 2016 and embezzlement of funds meant for the purpose.

In 2017, the state’s Vigilance Investigation Bureau (VIB) had lodged an FIR in against 10 people, including four IAS officers, who were associated with the Mahadalit Vikas Mission’s work among students at various levels and periods.

In 2019, VIB submitted a charge sheet against two retired IAS officers — KP Ramaiah and Ramashish Paswan — besides SM Raju, then in service, and others.

The alleged scam relates to embezzlement of at least ₹5.01 crore of central government funds for imparting computer training and of spoken English and other courses to Mahadalit youths under Dashrath Manjhi Skill Development Scheme, which was run by Bihar Mahadalit Vikas Mission.

