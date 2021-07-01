Home / Cities / Patna News / Mob attack on police: Two held, FIR against 54
Mob attack on police: Two held, FIR against 54

Rania Talab police on Thursday sent two accused to the jail for allegedly attacking and pelting stones at the police on Wednesday night when they went to Jitan Chapra village to arrest an accused of firing and arms act
By Mukesh Kumar Mishra, Patna
PUBLISHED ON JUL 01, 2021 10:05 PM IST

Rania Talab police on Thursday sent two accused to the jail for allegedly attacking and pelting stones at the police on Wednesday night when they went to Jitan Chapra village to arrest an accused of firing and arms act. Rania Talab SHO and six other jawans were injured in the incident.

SHO of Rania police station Satish Kumar said, “Two persons were arrested for inciting mobs to attack the police. An FIR has been lodged with Rania Talab police station against 29 named persons and 25 unidentified persons. Both the arrested persons have been sent to jail.”

“When the police took Sao into custody, villagers started pelting stones at the police and tried to release the accused from custody. A police officer and six jawans received injuries in the incident,” he said.

