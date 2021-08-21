Mukhiya’s husband among two killed in rural Patna

Unidentified assailants shot dead the husband of a mukhiya (village head) in rural Patna late Friday night, the police said.

The deceased was identified as Pintu Kumar Sao, 45, of Narhanna village in the Bank panchayat which falls under Maner police station area.

Patna City’s superintendent of police (West) Ashok Kumar Mishra said the killing took place around 12.15 am on Saturday when Sao was returning home on a car.

“There are at least two eyewitnesses who were passing by the spot and saw the killing take place,” Mishra said, adding that eyewitnesses told police that two bike-borne men stopped in the front his car, dragged the man out and shot him in face and chest.

Sao’s family members are yet to file a police complaint.

In another incident, a 55-year-old man was stabbed to death at Rajpur village under Bihta police station around 4.30 am while he was on way for a morning walk.