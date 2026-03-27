Nitish to leave Bihar House on March 30

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar will resign as the member of the Bihar Legislative Council on March 30 (Monday), the last day by which he can quit membership of one House to continue in another. Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar addresses his last Bihar yatra -- the Samriddhi Yatra -- in Patna on Thursday. (Santosh Kumar/HT)

JD(U) working president Sanjay Kumar Jha said that as per laid down Constitutional procedure, one has to resign within 14 days from a House if a person is elected to another House. “He will follow that,” he added, while talking to media persons in Patna.

According to the Prohibition of Simultaneous Membership Rules, 1950 (under Articles 101/190 of the Constitution), a member elected to both Parliament and a State Legislature must resign from one within 14 days.

Kumar was elected to the Rajya Sabha on March 16, 2026 for his first term in the Upper House. That means he has to quit from the Bihar Legislative Council before March 30, while March 29 is Sunday. Kumar has been elected to the Bihar Legislative Council for four consecutive terms coinciding with his tenure as CM and his present term would have ended in 2030.

However, he will take the oath as a Rajya Sabha MP after the current term of the seat expires on April 9, 2026. That way, he can continue as the CM for some more time.

The longest serving Bihar CM having taken oath 10 times, he also took over as the president of the Janata Dal (United) for yet another term after being elected unopposed earlier this week.

Jha said that Nitish Kumar was a colossal figure in Bihar and he has been known for undertaking yatras even before taking the reins of the state in his hands to bring about transformation.

“Before becoming the CM in 2005, he had undertaken ‘Nyaya Yatra’ to seek justice for the people, and this week he has completed ‘Samriddhi Yatra’ to seek prosperity for the state. That is the distance he has covered with his tireless work and unwavering commitment to get the basics right for the state and pull it out of the stage of hopelessness to make it aspirational,” he added.

The JD(U) leader said that the yatras of Nitish Kumar have been instrumental in taking policies to the ground level through regular on-the-spot monitoring. “That is the reason why JD(U) is on a high due to people’s unflinching faith, while those who try to find holes in it are sinking every day,” he added.

On the RJD MP Sudhakar Singh meeting homeminister Amit Shah to raise “Bihar’s deteriorating the law and order situation and corruption”, Jha said the situation in Bihar was good.

“Bihar has one of the best law and order situations in the country. There is no politician protection to anyone, as it happened earlier. If there is a crime incident, action follows as per law without any favour. Crime incidents happen everywhere, but what happens after that is how an administration is viewed,” he added.