Only 37% TB patients in Bihar receiving ₹1,000 monthly aid under Nikshay Poshan Yojana

Only 79,197 of the 2,14,858 tuberculosis (TB) patients registered in Bihar till 2025 are currently receiving ₹1,000 per month under the Centre’s Nikshay Poshan Yojana (NPY), health minister Mangal Pandey informed the members of the Bihar Legislative Council on Tuesday. A TB patient in a hospital in Bihar (Getty Images)

Replying to a short-notice question raised by RJD MLC Abdul Bari Siddiqui during question hour, Pandey said the government was in the process of extending the benefit to the remaining registered patients.

Launched in April 2018, the NPY provides nutritional support to TB patients during treatment through direct benefit transfer (DBT) into their bank accounts. The assistance, initially fixed at ₹500 per month, was enhanced to ₹1,000 from November 2024 to help patients maintain adequate nutrition while undergoing prolonged therapy.

The minister said the cash assistance was in addition to the food basket supplied under the TB patient support programme, implemented through the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme (NTEP) under the National Health Mission.

As many as 20,761 tuberculosis (TB) patients in Bihar — largely from low socio-economic backgrounds — are receiving a “food basket” (nutrition kit) during the course of their treatment. The kits, supplied for at least six months, are being provided mainly through voluntary contributions by “Nikshay Mitras”, who comprise individuals, NGOs, corporate entities under CSR (corporate social responsibility) initiatives, religious institutions and public representatives, with coordination by the state health department.

A standard TB nutrition kit typically contains rice or wheat flour, pulses, edible oil, groundnuts or soya chunks, milk powder or fortified milk, eggs, jaggery or sugar and nutritional supplements, wherever available. The support aims to improve calorie and protein intake, counter weight loss and weakened immunity, hasten recovery and reduce treatment default rates.

Pandey added that the state government remained committed to eliminating tuberculosis by 2030 in line with sustainable development goals.