‘Operation Prahar’: 88,649 arrests made by Bihar police in 2022, most from Patna

Bihar police arrested 88,649 people in 2022 in different cases, including murder, attempt to murder, attack on police, SC/ST Act etc. under Bihar police’s ‘Operation Prahar drive’ conducted under the supervision and direction of the police headquarters, officials informed.

Bihar police headquarters additional director general of police (ADG) GS Gangwar, said they formed a special ‘Vajra team’ and launched ‘Operation Prahar’ in which over 88 thousand criminals were arrested in the entire district of the state.

According to the ADG, the special team last year arrested 5,916 criminals for murder. 3,857 accused were put behind the bars for attacks on police personnel. 17,419 in the attempt to murder case, 4,988 in the Dalit atrocities case and 56,468 wanted in connection with other serious crimes. “In this operation, the state police force also recovered 2,695 arms and 11,727 cartridges,” he said.

Giving details of the district and state-wise arrests made by the Bihar police, the ADG said the capital city Patna topped the list with 24,408 arrests, Gaya on number two with 5,183 arrests, 4,451 arrests were made from Muzaffarpur, 4,137 from Saran and 3,600 criminals were arrested from Motihari.

“1st January was celebrated peacefully in the state,” Gangwar said.