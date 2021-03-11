Patna has a hot day at 34.4°C, relief and light rains likely on Thursday
- Humidity has increased in Bihar as winds carrying moisture entered Bihar 72 hours ago, said a weather department official.
Patna recorded the hottest day on Wednesday with the mercury crossing 34°C-mark, giving the residents a taste of summer temperatures. As per Patna meteorological centre, most of the places in the state recorded a maximum and minimum temperature between 34°C to 18 °C respectively, an average rise by 2°C to 6°C.
Patna airport observatory, which is considered the official marker for the city, recorded a maximum temperature of 34.4°C and minimum temperature of 18.8°C, both three notches above the season’s normal. Officials said this was Patna’s highest maximum temperature so far after the passing of winter. Prior to this, Patna had recorded a temperature of 33.2°C on March 5.
As per the daily weather bulletin, Gaya recorded a maximum of 33.8°C, Bhagalpur 32.2°C, Purnea 30.5°C and Valmikinagar 33°C. Meteorologists said that no city in the state recorded maximum temperature less than 30°C.
“Humidity has increased in the state as winds carrying moisture entered Bihar 72 hours ago. Today, relative humidity was recorded 80 to 90% in morning hours which resulted in temperatures above the season’s normal. No drastic change in temperature is likely in the coming 48 hours,” said SK Mandal, a weather official.
Also Read: Bihar school teacher jailed till death for raping a minor student
He added that some respite is likely after Thursday. “Residents are likely to get some respite from scorching heat after Thursday. Two fresh western disturbances are very likely to affect the Western Himalayan region on March 12 and 13. Besides, an anticyclonic circulation is lying over northwest Bay of Bengal which is likely to favour rain activities. Under the influence of both mechanisms, the northeast and south regions of the state are likely to receive rain and thunderstorm,” he added.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Patna firm offering fake data operator’s job for ₹60,000 in cash, busted
- The police team from Kaimur, on Thursday raided the Patna office of the company and arrested the director and coordinator of the fake jobs firm.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Atulya Ganga team reaches Bihar for river cleanliness
- The mission is working towards synergising all efforts including those by the government, non-government organisations, corporates, volunteers and common public
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar granting taxation powers to gram panchayats from next fiscal
- Officials said the tax rate for each category, where panchayats can collect tax was being finalised.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar gets 3 more RAF companies, new headquarters to come up in Vaishali
- It will take at least three years to develop the required infrastructure to create RAF headquarters on the land allocated to the CRPF.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar: Beur and Nawada jail superintendents among 6 officers to be suspended
- 36 cell phones, 17 chargers, seven SIM cards and contraband were recovered in the search operations inside jails in Bihar.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bodh Gaya Tourism institute to get its own building at cost of ₹50 crores
- Bodh Gaya was selected as the site for IITTM in the state, considering the need of trained tourism professionals there.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Patna has a hot day at 34.4°C, relief and light rains likely on Thursday
- Humidity has increased in Bihar as winds carrying moisture entered Bihar 72 hours ago, said a weather department official.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar school teacher jailed till death for raping a minor student
- The court held it to be a inhuman act and awarded a sentence of imprisonment for life to both the accused.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AIIMS Darbhanga: Technical team to assess pre investment preparedness
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led union government had cleared the proposal to build an AIIMS at Darbhanga in September 2020.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre's push for generic drugs yet to gather pace in Bihar
- Patna AIIMS said no one had approached the hospital with request for opening a PMBJP outlet on the campus of the institute.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 16K CCTV cameras installed in Patna for strict surveillance
- For future constructions in Patna, it is mandatory to indicate CCTV camera points while passing the construction map for apartments and commercial complexes.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar: Counselling centre for women victims of crime in police headquarters
- Official said that several cases involving women could be solved by addressing some misunderstandings or basic behavioural issue.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Admission irregularities in a Bihar university to be probed
- The VC said that some of the varsity employees were involved in irregular admissions at non-affiliated colleges and its subsequent registration with the university's examination department.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar woman ‘kidnapped and killed for dowry’ 4 years back, returns
- The poor family said it faced many hardships in the process of getting bails and fighting the case, which was still pending in a Sasaram court.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar political churning: RLSP to decide on merger with JD (U) on March 13
- Kushwaha did not say anything on merger but recalled his association with JD(U) MP Bashistha Narain Singh and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox