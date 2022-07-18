Pet dog feels the pinch of anti-liquor law
Policemen posted with Muffassil police station at Buxar in “dry” Bihar of has a peculiar problem at hand nowadays that they know not how to fix — their newest guest, a German Shephard who doesn’t understand their instructions and has not shown any inclination either to learn in the last 12 days that it has been there.
On July 6, a team police deployed at Chausa-Karmnasa border between Bihar’s Buxar and Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur flagged a luxury car for routine checking. “The team recovered half a dozen bottles of expensive Indian manufactured foreign liquor from the car. Both the occupants, Satish Kumar and Bhuvneshwar Yadav, were also found drunk, which was duly confirmed by breath analyser test. The two were arrested and sent to jail and the vehicle was seized,” said Amit Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of Muffassil police station, adding that the German Shephard travelling with them was brought to the police station.
The SHO said that the dog understood instructions in English only. “It is being given milk and cornflakes to eat. The dog seems to have been nurtured in comfort and with care and so it is feeling out of place in the police station,” he said.
The two human occupants of the vehicle said during questioning that they were going to Bhubaneshwar from Lucknow, a policeman at the police station said.
Sale and consumption of liquor is banned in Bihar since April 2016.
-
Prez poll: MLAs in Bihar come in ambulance, PPE kit to vote
A BJP MLA in Bihar arrived in an ambulance while a JD(U) member came wearing a PPE kit to cast their votes during the polling for the election of the next President of India that took place on Monday, according to Legislative Assembly officials. A total of 241 votes were cast by the members of Bihar Legislative Assembly, which has a strength of 243. BJP's Subhash Singh did not vote as he is admitted in a hospital.
-
Presidential poll: Lone NCP MLA in J’khand says voted for Murmu
Lone NCP member in Jharkhand Legislative Assembly, Kamlesh Singh, said he had “followed his conscience” and voted for National Democratic Alliance nominee as the next President of India in the polling which was held here on Monday. A former minister and member of Madhu Koda cabinet, Singh, is facing charges of money laundering and disproportionate assets, as do his close family members including his wife, son, daughter and son-in-law.
-
German Shepherd lands up in Bihar police station after caretakers sent to jail
A German Shepherd dog has landed up in a police station in Bihar after he was found in a car carrying liquor bottles and his caretakers were sent to jail for the sale and consumption of liquor have been banned in the state since 2016, officials said on Monday. The dog has been in Buxar's Mufassil police station for the last 12 days and has become a point of attraction for the locals.
-
SP, allies hit out at govt over GST on essentials
LUCKNOW The Samajwadi Party and its allies attacked the central government over the revised Goods and Services Tax rates that came into effect on Monday, driving up prices of several essentials, including packed milk, curd and paneer, and a few other items.
-
39-year-old rescued from drowning in Bhatsa river
Five residents of Shahapur Taluka including a 12-year-old boy saved a 39-year-old woman from drowning in Bhatsa river. The group swam for over 500m in the river against heavy flow of the current and saved Reshma Jadhav on Sunday evening. Jadhav and three other family members stopped near Garse overbridge at the banks of Bhatsa river to enjoy the view. Veer Gaikar, a 12-year-old boy, was one of the rescuers.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics