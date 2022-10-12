PMC increases fogging operations amid rising dengue cases in Patna

With a spike in dengue cases in the city, Patna Municipal Corporation (PMC) is working continuously to reduce the impact while carrying out anti-larva fogging operations to curb the virus spread.

Patna municipal commissioner Animesh Kumar Parashar on Tuesday flagged off vehicles with anti-larval spray for the first round of fogging.

“We have launched an extensive drive to fight dengue cases. Chemical fogging is being carried out in the city with the help of 79 vehicles and hand-held devices. Those residential premises which have reported dengue cases recently are being sanitised thoroughly”, said Parashar.

“We have constituted 87 teams for ensuring fogging operation on priority basis. Altogether 12 teams have been deployed in Azimabad circle, 17 in Nutan circle, 16 in Patliputra circle, 13 in Bankipore , 12 in Kankarbagh circle and 17 in Patna City circle”, said a senior PMC official.

According to Patna district administration, as many as 1,844 dengue cases were reported in Patna till October 8 this year against a total of 353 cases reported in 2021 and 243 cases in 2020.

Patna district magistrate Chandra Shekhar Singh said health advisory has been issued for spreading awareness and encouraging residents to take preventative measures for fighting with dengue.

“All private and government schools have been sent health advisory related to dengue. The schools have been instructed to call students in full sleeves uniform to reduce the chances of mosquito biting. Besides, heads of schools have also been asked to maintain cleanliness in the school campus and spray anti-larva chemicals near sewage to prevent infection among students”, he added.