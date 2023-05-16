Home / Cities / Patna News / Car collides with police vehicle in Bihar, five cops injured

Car collides with police vehicle in Bihar, five cops injured

ByAditya Nath Jha
May 16, 2023 02:52 PM IST

The anti-liquor task force team, led by ASI Jeevachh Choudhary, was returning from Jatmalpur to Kalyanpur when the car hit them from the opposite direction

Five policemen, including an assistant sub inspector, sustained injuries when their vehicle collided head-on with a speeding car in Bihar’s Samastipur district on Tuesday morning when they were returning after carrying out raids.

Representational image.
Representational image.

The anti-liquor task force (ALTF) team, led by ASI Jeevachh Choudhary, was returning from Jatmalpur to Kalyanpur when the car hit them from the opposite direction.

The ASI is undergoing treatment at Samastipur district hospital and his condition is said to be critical.

The ALTF, a unit of the Samastipur police, has been conducting raids to crack down on illegal liquor units.

Station house officer (SHO) Gautam Kumar said the accident took place at 5 am. Four homeguard jawans sustained minor injuries and are undergoing treatment at Kalyanpur primary health centre.

All occupants of the car, including the driver, fled leaving the car.

“We have lodged an FIR and initiated a search for the driver of the car,” the SHO added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bihar asi samastipur district + 1 more
bihar asi samastipur district
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 16, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out