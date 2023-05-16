Car collides with police vehicle in Bihar, five cops injured

Five policemen, including an assistant sub inspector, sustained injuries when their vehicle collided head-on with a speeding car in Bihar’s Samastipur district on Tuesday morning when they were returning after carrying out raids. Representational image.

The anti-liquor task force (ALTF) team, led by ASI Jeevachh Choudhary, was returning from Jatmalpur to Kalyanpur when the car hit them from the opposite direction.

The ASI is undergoing treatment at Samastipur district hospital and his condition is said to be critical.

The ALTF, a unit of the Samastipur police, has been conducting raids to crack down on illegal liquor units.

Station house officer (SHO) Gautam Kumar said the accident took place at 5 am. Four homeguard jawans sustained minor injuries and are undergoing treatment at Kalyanpur primary health centre.

All occupants of the car, including the driver, fled leaving the car.

“We have lodged an FIR and initiated a search for the driver of the car,” the SHO added.