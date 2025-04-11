Sachin Pilot blames Nitish Kumar-led Bihar govt for rising unemployment

Senior Congress leader and All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Sachin Pilot on Friday criticised the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government for rising unemployment in Bihar and failing to curb migration of labourers. Pilot said a Congress delegation will try to meet CM Nitish Kumar later in the day. (ANI photo)

Pilot, along with other party leaders, joined the ‘Palayan Roko, Naukri Do’ (Stop Migration, Provide Jobs) yatra, led by National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) national in-charge Kanhaiya Kumar, in Patna.

Speaking to media persons, Pilot said crores of youths from Bihar were forced to migrate to other places in search of jobs as the state government did little to create opportunities in the last 21 years.

“Future of the youths is getting darker, as they are unable to find jobs after completing post-graduation. Youths are losing faith in the recruitment process due to question paper leaks and kickbacks,” said Pilot.

Also Read: Congress poised for victory in Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir, says Sachin Pilot

Pilot continued his criticism of the state government saying that job opportunities are waning.

“Job opportunities are on the wane, thanks to the selling of the public sector entities and leaving the posts in the government vacant. Will Nitish Kumar go to Delhi and ask the PM for jobs to 20 lakh people for supporting his dispensation,” Pilot asked.

Pilot said a Congress delegation will try to meet CM Kumar later in the day.

“Though we have not received any appointment from the chief minister’s office (CMO) as yet,” he added.