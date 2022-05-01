‘Sense of amity’: Patna temple, mosque set example amid loudspeaker row
In the midst of a row over use of loudspeakers at religious places, a temple and a mosque in Patna - 50 metres apart from each other - have reached a mutual understanding over the timings of use of loudspeaker in a show of peaceful coexistence and communal harmony. The temple turns off its loudspeakers during Azaan timings while the mosque takes care of temple devotees as a mark of reverence towards each other, news agency ANI reported on Sunday.
“Neither we've a problem with Azaan nor do they have an issue with Bhajan-Kirtan. We maintain brotherhood among us and often help each other,” temple chairman Kishor Kunal said. The mosque head said that it “offered Sharbat (a refreshing drink) to devotees coming to the temple on Ram Navami.” “Loudspeakers in temples play Bhajan-Kirtan throughout the day but are turned off during Azaan as a mark of respect. There's a sense of amity,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.
The story surfaces at a time when the Uttar Pradesh government removed as many as 45,773 loudspeakers from various places of worship during a statewide drive on Saturday. The state’s home department had on April 23 issued orders to remove loudspeakers from religious places.
Meanwhile in Maharashtra, MNS chief Raj Thackeray will hold a mega rally in Aurangabad on Sunday amid the ongoing loudspeaker row in the state. The MNS chief last month tried to corner the Sena-NCP-Congress government in Maharashtra by demanding that loudspeakers on mosques be removed, and warned that he will "play the Hanuman Chalisa in front of mosques at a louder volume" if the demand was not met.
(With inputs from ANI)
On Maharashtra Day, CM pays tributes to martyrs of Samyukta Maharashtra Movement
Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday paid tributes to martyrs of the Samyukta Maharashtra Movement at the Hutatma Chowk in Mumbai on the occasion of Maharashtra Day. He was accompanied by his wife Rashmi, and son and state tourism and environment minister Aaditya Thackeray. It was an organisation that showed support for a separate Marathi speaking state in Western and Central India. The state formation day is as a public holiday in Maharashtra.
Decades after SC ruling, Bengaluru vendors still await registration
Street vendors in Bengaluru are in peril and are still awaiting formal registration and demarcation, decades after the apex court ruling that allowed the street vendors across the country to do business freely until the creation of vending zones. A vendor told Deccan Herald that even the identity cards have not helped much as they have just mentioned vague locations and a few cards do not even have a mention of the place of business.
Maharashtra minister warns mask rule will be back if Covid cases rise
Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope on Sunday said if coronavirus cases continue to surge in the state, the mandatory mask rule will return. While the state has the highest number of overall cases in the country with over 78.7 lakh infections registered so far, the daily tally has been below 200 since late March. On Saturday, it reported 155 new coronavirus cases and one death.
Brain-dead due to bullet injury, 6-yr-old girl’s organs donated to save lives
The parents of a six-year-old brain-dead girl, undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi, agreed to donate her organs that are likely to help at least six persons suffering from end-stage organ failure in need of a transplant, according to her doctors. The girl, one of the six children of a Noida-based tailor, was brought to AIIMS Trauma Centre at 11.30pm on Wednesday, with a head injury.
Covid-19 Updates on May 1, 2022: Containment zones return to Bengaluru
After a long time, containment zones returned to Bengaluru with the city seeing three of them – two in Mahadevapura and one in Bengaluru South. During the third wave, Bengaluru had 100 containment zones. Also, after many days of zero deaths, two deaths due to Covid-19 were reported. A 42-year-old man from Vijayapura and a 67-year-old woman from Belagavi were among the deceased. Bot were suffering from Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI).
