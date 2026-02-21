Shah to review Nepal border security during Bihar tour from Feb 25

Home minister Amit Shah will be on a three-day visit to Bihar this month from February 25 and hold a meeting with top state administrative officials and security personnel in Patna on February 26, said officials in know of the matter. Union home minister Amit Shah during the 87th Raising Day Parade of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Guwahati on Saturday. (PTI)

Shah is expected to directly reach Kishanganj/Araria on February 25, where he will hold the meeting to review border security, as Bihar shares over 730-km with Nepal.

“India shares a long border with Nepal, runs across seven districts in northern Bihar, stretching from West Champaran in the west to Kishanganj in the east, and is mostly porous. That makes Bihar crucial from the point of view of security in view of the evolving international situation,” said an official.

Shah will inspect undergoing road construction on India-Nepal border near Sitamarhi, will inaugurate border outpost (BoP) at Inarwa, West Champaran district.

On February 25, Shah is scheduled to hold a meeting with senior government officials of Bihar, IB and SSB at Patna . The MHA has a special focus on roads near the Indo-Nepal border and airports.

Though the border is heavily managed by Shasastra Seema Bal (SSB) and Bihar police, the home minister will review the situation with the top brass to assess additional requirements for monitoring of check posts to prevent smuggling.

In recent months, a large number of Bangladeshi and other foreign nationals have attempted to illegally enter India from Nepal without valid visas. Many such individuals have been caught by the SSB personnel and sent to jail. The Indo-Nepal border in this region stretches nearly 730-km and remains largely open, making it an easy route for illegal crossings.