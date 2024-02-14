 Tejashwi Yadav to attend Rahul Gandhi’s public meeting in Kaimur on February 16 - Hindustan Times
Tejashwi Yadav to attend Rahul Gandhi’s public meeting in Kaimur on February 16

ByAnirban Guha Roy
Feb 14, 2024 10:04 AM IST

This will be the first time in many years when a prominent RJD leader will be seen sharing the stage with a Gandhi in Bihar

Former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav is likely to share the stage with Congress MP Rahul Gandhi during a public meeting in Kaimur district on February 16 as part of Gandhi’s ongoing ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’.

Former Bihar deputy CM and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav in Patna on Tuesday. (PTI Photo)

Gandhi will address a public meeting at Dhaneychha in Durgawati block of Kaimur after entering Aurangabad in Bihar on February 15. After the rally, the Congress leader will leave for Uttar Pradesh the same day, people within Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) said.

This will be the first time in many years when a prominent RJD leader will be seen sharing the stage with a Gandhi in Bihar.

On August 2015, RJD chief Lalu Prasad, the then Congress president Sonia Gandhi, chief minister Nitish Kumar along with other opposition leaders had shared a dais together at the ‘Swabhiman rally’ to oust the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the 2015 assembly elections. The multi-party Grand Alliance had come to power after the assembly polls in November that year.

State RJD president Jagdanand Singh confirmed that Yadav would attend Gandhi’s public rally in Kaimur.

Gandhi had earlier addressed a rally in Purnea as part of the yatra on January 30, two days after Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) severed ties with the RJD-led Mahagatbandhan government.

    Anirban Guha Roy

    A journalist for 21 years, Anirban covers RJD, legislature and government beats. Has extensive experience in covering elections and writes regularly on finance, land reforms, registration, excise and socio-economic issues.

Follow Us On