Three people from Bihar, including Super 30 founder Anand Kumar, to receive Padma Shri

PATNA: Super 30 founder Anand Kumar is among two other people from Bihar who will be awarded the prestigious Padma Shri, according to a notification released by the ministry of home affairs on Wednesday.

Other than Kumar, the two others are Kapildeo Prasad, a weaver from Baswan Bigaha village in Nalanda, and Subhadra Devi, a Mithila artist.

While Kumar has been conferred the award in the literature and education category, Prasad will get the award for his expertise in Bawan Buti saris and other regular used products.

Kumar, whose pioneering initiative to groom students from the underprivileged sections of society for the premiere IIT and other national institutions fetched him national and international recognition, said,” As I got the news, I got a feel that my late father Rajendra Prasad was looking at me from above and telling me that he was happy, but for me, a lot of distance was yet to be covered. The honour that I have got is not just my recognition, but it is a recognition of all those teachers of the country who slog day and night for the success of their students to change lives. It will only motivate me to work with greater strength. I thank all who had continued to have faith in me and made this day possible,” said an emotional Anand.

Though Kumar has been conferred many awards both in India and abroad, he said Padma Shri would always be special due to the honour attached to it. “I am thankful to all for finding me worthy of the recognition,” he added.

