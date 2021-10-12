Will expose many in party once my father returns to Patna: Tej Pratap

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad’s elder son and MLA Tej Pratap Yadav, who has been increasingly belligerent of late against a few leaders of his party, on Tuesday vowed to expose “wrongdoings” in the party once his father returns to Patna.

The RJD chief, who has been recuperating from several ailments in New Delhi since his release on bail in fodder scam cases in April this year, is expected to visit Bihar later this month to campaign for his party for bypolls in two assembly seats due to be held on October 30.

“I will show my father what all is happening in the party. Let him come,” Yadav (32) told reporters, but did not elaborate.

Tej Pratap, a former health minister of Bihar, is said to be miffed with RJD’s state unit president Jagdanand Singh and younger brother Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, the party’s heir apparent. His name did not figure in RJD’s star campaigners’ list for the bypolls.

On Sunday, Tej Pratap even refused to meet his mother and former chief minister Rabri Devi, who drove straight to his residence after landing in Patna from Delhi.

On Tuesday evening, however, he visited her mother at her residence.

Meanwhile, Tejashwi on Tuesday chaired a meeting of senior leaders and functionaries in Patna to discuss the party’s campaign and strategy for the upcoming bypolls.