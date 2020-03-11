e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Modi, Rahul greet Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on his 76th birthday

Modi, Rahul greet Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on his 76th birthday

Defence minister Rajnath Singh and Punjab governor VP Singh Badnore also extend greetings to the CM

chandigarh Updated: Mar 11, 2020 11:23 IST
Asian News International
Hindustantimes
         

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended greetings to Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on his 76th birthday and wished him a long and healthy life.

“Greetings to Punjab’s chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on his birthday. May Almighty bless him with a long and healthy life,” Modi tweeted.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also tweeted best wishes: “@capt_amarinder ji on his birthday. I wish him good health and happiness always.”

Defence minister Rajnath Singh and Punjab governor and Chandigarh administrator VP Singh Badnore also extended birthday greetings to the chief minister.

“Greetings and best wishes to Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on his birthday. May he lead a long and healthy life,” Rajnath Singh tweeted.

Badnore in his tweet said, “Birthday greetings and best wishes to chief minister, Punjab, Captain Amarinder Singh. May you be blessed with many more fruitful years in the service of the people of the state.”

Capt Amarinder Singh, who is the MLA from Patiala, is the 15th chief minister of Punjab. Earlier, he served as CM from 2002-07.

