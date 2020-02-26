e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 25, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Protesters, petition in HC demand action against Kapil Mishra

Protesters, petition in HC demand action against Kapil Mishra

cities Updated: Feb 26, 2020 01:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi: Protesters in north-east Delhi demanded action against BJP leader Kapil Mishra for inciting violence even as a petition was filed in the Delhi High Court on Tuesday demanding registration of FIR against the former MLA. On Sunday, addressing a gathering near Jafrabad, Mishra had issued an ultimatum to the police to clear the main Jafrabad Road of anti-CAA protesters or “else not hold them responsible for the consequences”.

Social activist Harsh Mander and Farah Naqvi filed the plea in the HC seeking registration of FIR against seeking registration of FIR against BJP leader Kapil Mishra, Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Verma and all others who were involved in inciting the mob and rioting.

The plea was urgently mentioned before a bench of justice GS Sistani and justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani, which agreed to list the plea for hearing on Wednesday.

Deputy commissioner of police MS Randhawa said they are investigating the incident. “So far our top priority has been getting situation under control. We will investigate all the incidents and take appropriate action against the conspirators.”

A local resident of Jafrabad, who refused to identify himself, said when Mishra gave the speech, the area DCP was standing beside him. “Since Sunday, the police have not been able to arrest him. The area is burning for the past three days but the police have not taken any action against him.”

Mishra, however, on Tuesday tweeted that he has been getting threats. “I am getting death threats. My fault is that I looked into the eyes of the terror and spoke the truth. Now, those who sympathise with the terrorists are hating me.”

In another tweet Mishra said, “To support the CAA is no sin. To speak the truth is no sin. I don’t fear this massive hate campaign against me.”

When contacted, Mishra refused to comment on the petition in the HC.

On Tuesday, BJP East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir said action should be taken against any party member, “whether Kapil Mishra or anyone else”, who gave provocative speeches. On Monday, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari also conveyed to Mishra that he should refrain from making provocative statements.

On Tuesday, Tiwari, who attended the all party meeting chaired by Union home minister Amit Shah, said, “I have appealed to all BJP leaders to do everything possible to establish peace in Delhi. No leader should do such a thing that causes confusion and gives a wrong message among the people. Everyone should refrain from making inflammatory statements. Intentionally, some people are trying to mislead the common people of Delhi. Efforts have been made for several days to end peace, goodwill, and brotherhood, in which the people are being instigated and provoked.”

top news
In midnight intervention, NSA Ajit Doval reviews situation in north-east Delhi
In midnight intervention, NSA Ajit Doval reviews situation in north-east Delhi
Amit Shah meets Delhi police, MHA officials; third meeting in 24 hours
Amit Shah meets Delhi police, MHA officials; third meeting in 24 hours
13 dead in northeast Delhi violence over CAA, says GTB hospital
13 dead in northeast Delhi violence over CAA, says GTB hospital
CBSE exams postponed, schools shut in violence-hit north-east Delhi
CBSE exams postponed, schools shut in violence-hit north-east Delhi
‘PM Modi a tough man, will take care’: Donald Trump on Pak-backed terrorism
‘PM Modi a tough man, will take care’: Donald Trump on Pak-backed terrorism
Inzamam gives 4 reasons why ‘there has never been a cricketer like Sachin’
Inzamam gives 4 reasons why ‘there has never been a cricketer like Sachin’
Delhi violence: Action must be taken, Gambhir hits out at Kapil Mishra
Delhi violence: Action must be taken, Gambhir hits out at Kapil Mishra
Delhi violence: Police chief claims adequate forces; CM Kejriwal meets injured
Delhi violence: Police chief claims adequate forces; CM Kejriwal meets injured
trending topics
ICSI CS Executive Results 2019Maujpur CAA ProtestsAnti-CAA protests in JafrabadDelhi gang rapeTrump India visit day 2Defence DealJanhvi KapoorShahid KapoorAmit Shah

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities