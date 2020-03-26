e-paper
Pune district sees no fresh case in last three days

cities Updated: Mar 26, 2020 21:33 IST
Dheeraj Bengrut
Dheeraj Bengrut
Pune Post March 24 morning, no Covid-19 (coronavirus) case has been reported in Pune district till Thursday (March 26) evening. Three cases were detected in the district on Tuesday. The samples of two patients from Naidu Hospital who completed 14-day incubation period were sent for testing on Thursday, according to the district administration.

Naval Kishore Ram, Pune district collector, said on Thursday that the present Covid-19 positive count in the district is 26, including 14 in Pune and 12 in Pimpri-Chinchwad areas. Five persons were discharged from Naidu Hospital on Wednesday after their tests proved negative.

“No case was reported in the district since March 24. It is a good sign. We discharged five persons today [Thursday] who have recovered from the disease,” ram said.

Meanwhile, samples of 27 people admitted at civic-run Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial (YCM) Hospital, Bhosari on Thursday have been sent to National Institute of Virology (NIV) for testing. Samples of two persons from Naidu hospitals who completed 14-day quarantine were sent for testing on Thursday.

Ramchandra Hankare, Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) chief health officer said, “No case has been reported in Pune Municipal Corporation jurisdiction in the past three days.”

According to the state health department, as of March 26, 269 patients are hospitalised across the state. Since January 18, 3,243 people have been hospitalised in various isolation wards across the state owing to them developing symptoms such as fever, cold and cough. Of the total admissions, 2,750 laboratory samples were negative and 125 have been tested positive for coronavirus till March 26.

