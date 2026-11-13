17-year-old attacked over old dispute; 1 held, 5 minors detained

A group of six persons allegedly attacked a 17-year-old boy with sickles and other sharp weapons following an old dispute in Vishrantwadi on November 8. The assailants allegedly struck him repeatedly on his head, hands, back and legs. Police on Thursday said that the attack was allegedly triggered by an earlier dispute between Lavande and one of the accused, who suspected him of spreading rumours about him. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The Vishrantwadi police have arrested a 19-year-old man and detained five minors in connection with the incident. The victim, identified as Kartik Sambhaji Lavande of Munjaba Vasti, is undergoing treatment at Sassoon General Hospital.

Police on Thursday said that the attack was allegedly triggered by an earlier dispute between Lavande and one of the accused, who suspected him of spreading rumours about him.

According to the police complaint, the incident took place near Bhimnagar at around 10.30 pm. Lavande, a student, had gone out with his friends to burst firecrackers. While returning to Munjaba Vasti on motorcycles, they came across one of the accused at a bus stop.

The accused allegedly questioned Lavande about his presence in the area. Lavande confronted him over rumours that he was planning to assault him and said there was no reason for a dispute between them. However, the accused allegedly accused him of repeatedly creating trouble and assaulting one of his friends before calling his accomplices to the spot.

The group allegedly threatened to kill Lavande. The minor and another accused, Suraj Marshal Chauru, allegedly attacked him with sharp weapons and others assaulted him with wooden and metal rods.

Based on his complaint, police arrested Chauru of Bhimnagar and detained five minors.

Assistant police inspector Chandrakant Lohkare said, “The attack was allegedly the fallout of an earlier dispute involving the victim and one of the accused,” he said.