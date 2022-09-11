18-45 age group leads vaccination drive in last 10 days in Pune
In the age group of 18 to 45 years, Pune district reported more vaccination in the last 10 days as compared to other groups, according to data from Co-WIN dashboard that suggests other age groups saw less vaccination.
Dr Sachin Desai, state immunisation officer, said, “We have plenty of vaccine stock. Though vaccination is happening at all centres, the beneficiary count is less due to festivities,” said Dr Desai.
“With less use of masks and no social distancing, completing vaccination is important for high-risk patients. All age groups should emphasise completion of their vaccination schedule,” he said.
Dr Suryakant Deokar, immunisation officer, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) health department, said that many students in the 12-18 age group are not attending schools regularly because of the festive season.
“As schools are not regular, vaccination on their premises is getting affected. Students of this age group should complete their vaccination schedule,” said Dr Deokar.
Pune district has reported a significant decrease in daily vaccination during the festive season.
Ludhiana | Khanna police form 6 teams to keep tab on illegal sand mining
Following murderous attack on the teams of mining department by people involved in illegal sand mining in Machhiwara, Khanna police has initiated a drive forming six special teams, led by senior officers, that will patrol along the river sides to keep a tab on the illegal activity during odd hours. Police have identified eight points in Machhiwara alongside Sutlej river from where the accused extract sand illegally at late-night and in wee hours.
U.P. govt to help Dalit groups become entrepreneurs
The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to give preference to Dalits who come in groups and in form of societies, seeking various benefits to become entrepreneurs. The government has set up project implementation units (PIUs) in every district that will help these Dalit groups to successfully roll out their business ventures. “The government is also interacting with corporate houses for marketing of products manufactured by these groups of Dalit entrepreneurs,” Lalji Nirmal, chairman, Uttar Pradesh Scheduled Caste Finance and Development Corporation further said.
Four surveys indicate BJP’s victory in Himachal, claims CM
Dharamshala: Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday said that independent agencies have done four surveys in Himachal all of which have forecasted the repeat of the BJP government in the state. “Is Baar Taaz Nahi Rivaz Badlega (It is a tradition, not the government that will change),” he said.
CM directs officials to assess drought-like situation in various Bihar districts
On Saturday, Chief minister Nitish Kumar had issued a slew of instructions to the agriculture and disaster management department during a review meeting held to assess the situation in various districts and had stressed that seed distribution to farmers under a contingency crop plan should be fast-tracked. “We have not assessed how much would be the rice production. But it will not as high as last few years when the paddy coverage was high,” said an agriculture officer.
Four youths held for ‘gang-raping’ girl in U.P.’s Lakhimpur Kheri
Mohammadi kotwali police on Sunday arrested four of the five youths who allegedly gang-raped a teenage girl at a village in Lakhimpur Kheri district on Saturday night. “Four of the five accused who had been identified by the survivor in her statement to the magistrate have been arrested and sent to jail. The fifth accused named in the FIR is in custody for interrogation. All accused are adults,” additional superintendent of police, Kheri, Arun Kumar Singh told HT.
