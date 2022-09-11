18-45 age group leads vaccination drive in last 10 days in Pune

In the age group of 18 to 45 years, Pune district reported more vaccination in the last 10 days as compared to other groups, according to data from Co-WIN dashboard that suggests other age groups saw less vaccination.

Dr Sachin Desai, state immunisation officer, said, “We have plenty of vaccine stock. Though vaccination is happening at all centres, the beneficiary count is less due to festivities,” said Dr Desai.

“With less use of masks and no social distancing, completing vaccination is important for high-risk patients. All age groups should emphasise completion of their vaccination schedule,” he said.

Dr Suryakant Deokar, immunisation officer, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) health department, said that many students in the 12-18 age group are not attending schools regularly because of the festive season.

“As schools are not regular, vaccination on their premises is getting affected. Students of this age group should complete their vaccination schedule,” said Dr Deokar.

Pune district has reported a significant decrease in daily vaccination during the festive season.