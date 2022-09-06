22 cattle died of lumpy skin disease in Maharashtra in one month
In Maharashtra, the first case of lumpy skin disease was reported on August 4 at Chinawal village.
At least 22 cattle have died of the lumpy skin disease in Maharashtra in a period of one month, according to an official from the state animal husbandry department. The outbreak of the disease, which affects cattle, has been reported in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu-Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi.
In Maharashtra, the disease has spread in 133 villages of Jalgaon, Ahmednagar, Akola, Dhule, Pune, Latur, Aurangabad, Beed, Satara, Buldana, Amravati, Osmanabad and Kolhapur districts, the official said on Monday. The major symptoms of the disease are fever, nasal and lacrimal discharge, ulcers in the eye, swollen lymph nodes and a drop in milk production. Also, nodules are observed on skin on the head, neck, genital organs and chest regions.
Also Read | First death related to lumpy skin disease reported in Gurugram
Since the disease is infectious, it is important to take preventive measures such as proper cleanliness of cowsheds and segregation of healthy animals from infected ones, according to the animal husbandry department. "A total of 2,21,090 livestock in 622 villages, within five km radius of the infected areas, have been vaccinated. Of the 1,224 infected cattle, 752 recovered after treatment, while 22 have died so far," the official said. As many as 12 cattle in Jalgaon, three each in Ahmednagar, Pune, Amravati and one in Buldhana have succumbed to the disease, he said.
According to provisions of the Prevention and Control of Infectious & Contagious Diseases in Animals Act, 2009, an area of five km from the epicentre of infection can be declared a controlled zone. The first case of the disease in the state was reported on August 4 at Chinawal village under Raver taluka in Jalgaon, the official said. The disease is curable with medication, as per the animal husbandry department.
Livestock farmers have been urged to contact the nearest veterinary dispensary or the animal husbandry department's toll-free no.18002330418 or the state-level call centre for veterinary services toll-free number 1962 to report a possible outbreak, it said. Animal Husbandry commissioner Sachindra Pratap Singh have visited Akola district and reviewed the treatment of the affected animals and vaccination.
-
Bengaluru: Girl electrocuted after she tried to cross waterlogged road, dies
In a tragic incident, a 23-year-old girl died due to electrocution in Bengaluru's Whitefield Road on Monday. According to police, Akhila was working as an office administrator and she was on her way home when she died. Close to her home, the road was flooded with knee-deep water. Nearby residents and Akhila's parents alleged that she died due to the negligence of BBMP and other civic authorities. However, they are yet to file a complaint.
-
Pak violates ceasefire along International Border in Jammu
The Pakistani Rangers violated ceasefire Tuesday morning as it targeted Border Security Force troops in unprovoked firing along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir, an official said. The BSF gave a “befitting reply” to the firing in the Arnia sector of Jammu district, he said. The BSF Jammu public relations officer also said there was no casualty on the Indian side.
-
Delhi man who killed mom before suicide was depressed: 77-page suicide note
The 27-year-old Rohini resident who killed himself three days after killing his mother cited 'depression' and 'unemployment' in his 77-page suicide note, the police said. The man was thinking about taking his life for about two years, police claimed based on the suicide note. He admitted killing his mother and mentioned depression in the suicide note. He wrote that unemployment was another reason for which he took the decision, police said.
-
Neglected, Punjab Mahila Congress chief resigns
Upset over being neglected by the party leadership, Punjab Mahila Congress president Balvir Rani Sodhi has resigned from her post. Sodhi has sent her resignation to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, citing family circumstances as the reason for quitting. The Punjab Mahila Congress chief was reportedly upset over being “neglected” by the state leadership. Party leaders are learnt to have reached out to Sodhi to placate and convince her to withdraw her resignation.
-
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai blames Congress for current Bengaluru mess
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday blamed the “mal-administration” by the previous Congress government for the current mess in Bengaluru. He pinned the blame on Congress for giving permission of construction of (commercial) structures. This comment comes in the backdrop of the civic apathy in India's IT capital that has left large portions of the city under water.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics