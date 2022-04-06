44 officials from Pune region suspended for carrying out illegal property registrations

The state government has suspended 44 officials attached to 27 sub-registrar offices in the Pune region following their indictment for registration of bogus non-agriculture (NA) certifications and illegal constructions.

The state government has instituted a vigilance squad that verified over three lakh property registrations during the past three years. The vigilance squad unearthed that as many as 10,561 documents were registered in violation of the mandatory Real Estate Regulatory Authority Act (RERA) Act. After going through the vigilance squad report, the state government instructed the Inspector General of Registration and Stamps (IGR) to suspend the violators.

State revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat said that he would meet the IGR regarding bogus registrations carried out in the Pune region.

“We will send a strong message to those involved through strict action as the officials of registrar offices have been found to have engaged in acts in violation of the law and laid down regulations,” he said.

A senior clerk functioning in the post of sub-registrar temporarily, illegally registered 810 documents. While another senior grade clerk has been found to have illegally registered 804 documents. Also, senior and junior clerks have been found to have carried out large scale illegal registration of properties in violation of the RERA Act.

A junior clerk has been found to have illegally registered 652 documents while more than 20 officials have been found to have carried out illegal registrations ranging between 200 to 1,200 documents.

The vigilance report states that there exists a nexus between the sub-registrars and clerks who carried out such illegal acts in violation of the laid down rules of registration by the state government.