657 tourists stranded in J&K have contacted Pune dist disaster control room: Dudi

A total of 657 tourists stranded in Jammu and Kashmir have contacted the district disaster control room, and 148 of them are expected to return to Pune by April 27, said district collector Jitendra Dudi. Security personnel during a search operation following a terror attack at Pahalgam, in Anantnag district, Jammu and Kashmir, Thursday, April 24. (PTI)

As of 10 am on Thursday, 11 tourists arrived in Pune by flight, and another 19 were on their way by air.

On April 25, 77 tourists are expected to arrive by flight, while 12 are expected to arrive on April 26. On April 27, 29 tourists will arrive by train.

“The control room is in constant contact with all tourists, and the process of gathering information from them is ongoing. We are coordinating closely with the necessary authorities in Jammu & Kashmir to ensure their safe return,” said Dudi.