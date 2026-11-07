Pune: The Lonikand police have arrested seven people in three separate operations and seized 128.3 grams of mephedrone (MD), three country-made pistols, five live cartridges, three cars and two mobile phones. The total value of the seized items is estimated at ₹23.27 lakh, said police on Friday. 7 held in Pune for drug, illegal firearm trade; MD worth ₹23.27 lakh seized

On October 29, police personnel received a tip-off while patrolling in the Lonikand police station limits. Acting on the information, they detained Isam alias Sonya Dattatray Hole, 35.

Police seized 19.4 grams of mephedrone, a country-made pistol, two live cartridges, a mobile phone and a car from him. The seized items were collectively valued at ₹9.22 lakh. A case was registered at Lonikand police station, and Hole was arrested.

During further investigation, police arrested two more suspects on October 30. They were identified as Vishal Shivaji Makar, 26, a resident of Dhoksangvi in Shirur taluka, and Somnath Sanjay Gore, 24, a resident of Nhavale Nagar in Handewadi, Hadapsar. They were detained near Khandobamal in Lonikand. Police seized two country-made pistols and three live cartridges, collectively valued at ₹63,000, from them.

Further investigation and technical analysis led police to four more suspects, who were arrested on November 3. They were identified as Vishal alias Dada Ramdas Kolte, 34, a resident of Bakori in Haveli taluka; Rajuram Umedram Chavle alias Chaudhary, 34, a resident of Ranjangaon in Shirur taluka and originally from Rajasthan; Vaibhav Balu Khedkar, 28, a resident of Ranjangaon; and Shivam Prashant Dedage, 21, a resident of Sanaswadi.

The four were detained near the old toll naka at Perne. Police seized 108.9 grams of mephedrone, mobile phones and two cars from them. The seized property was valued at ₹13.36 lakh.

Assistant police inspector Gajanan Kagane of Lonikand police station is investigating the case.