78km of roads, 400-500 buses in ₹1,400 crore Chakan infra plan

Pune: Pune district collector Jitendra Dudi has spearheaded an integrated infrastructure development plan for the Chakan industrial area, with around ₹1,400 crore in government expenditure proposed over the next one to two years to improve roads, drainage, water supply, electricity and civic amenities. Pune district collector Jitendra Dudi announced development plan for Chakan, with ₹1,400 crore in government expenditure proposed to improve roads, drainage, water supply, electricity and civic amenities. (HT)

The plan was discussed at a meeting chaired by Dudi at Bridgestone India Pvt Ltd in Chakan’s Phase II industrial area on Wednesday. The industrial belt witnesses daily movement of an estimated four to five lakh people.

According to officials, the plan covers around 78 km of roads, including construction and repairs, stormwater drainage, footpaths, streetlights, parking facilities and utility corridors.

Authorities have been directed to survey natural streams and drainage channels along identified roads and remove unauthorised encroachments by December 2026 to address waterlogging and monsoon flooding. Road strengthening, pothole repairs and footpath construction are expected over the next 18 months.

To ease congestion, industries have been asked to ensure that trucks park only in designated Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) parking areas or within factory premises. The administration estimates that this could reduce roadside parking by around 30%.

Industries must also submit employee travel details within a week to help plan 400 to 500 Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) bus services. Staggered working hours have also been suggested to reduce peak-hour traffic. The proposed Nashik Phata-Rajgurunagar elevated corridor was discussed as another measure to improve connectivity.

For water supply, an allocation of 35 million litres per day has been approved, with the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran expected to initiate work within four to five months. Authorities are also pursuing an electricity infrastructure expansion of around 100 MVA.

The meeting discussed accommodation for approximately 15,000 industrial workers, including dormitories and residential units, alongside schools, hospitals and other amenities.

For waste management, MIDC has made around 36 acres available to the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority for a proposed scientific waste-processing facility.

Other measures include AI-based traffic monitoring, improved road safety and deployment of around 100 personnel to assist police with traffic management. Dudi also discussed expediting the delayed Employees’ State Insurance Corporation hospital.

The meeting was attended by representatives of government departments, civic bodies, industries and industrial associations. The minutes outline proposed initiatives and directions but do not specify individual project costs or a detailed funding schedule.