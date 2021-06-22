All parties question PMC on incomplete pre-monsoon work

Despite spending money, the nala cleaning which is part of the pre-monsoon works has not taken place effectively, according to elected members in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

Elected members across all the parties raised the question over the pre-monsoon cleaning and asked details about the amount spent on it.

The administration kept mum on the issue in the meeting on Tuesday, however mayor Muralidhar Mohol instructed to offer a written explanation to the general body in the coming days.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ganesh Bidkar asked the question that administration must give detailed responses like the number of nalas in the city, its length and the money spent on it. Every year the same issue is being discussed. The nala cleaning is part of technical work and the administration must sort out a permanent solution for it.

Opposition parties on Tuesday held an agitation in the PMC general body meeting.

Despite the start of the monsoon season, the PMC not finished cleaning nalas yet, the opposition alleged.

NCP city unit president Prashant Jagtap said, “The mayor visited Ambil odha last week and announced that 90 per cent nala and drainage cleaning work has been completed, then why are their own party members raising questions over nala cleaning?”

NCP’s Ashwini Kadam said, “Despite asking questions, the administration not giving answers on why the work of bridge at Aryaneshwar stopped? Even the encroachments in nalas are not removed.”

BJP’s Manjusha Nagpure said, “Last two years city is facing heavy rainfall. By considering this experience, it was expected that the administration would do proper work this year.”

BJP’s Pravin Chorbole said, “The contractors are cleaning the nalas but keeping all the mud on the banks of it. After few days, same mud is falling in the nala, then why is the PMC spending money on it if that debris and mud will again go in the nalas?”