ANTF arrests three, including two foreign nationals, in MD drug case

The Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of the Maharashtra Police on Thursday arrested three alleged drug peddlers, including two foreign nationals, in its investigation into a drug trafficking syndicate operating in Pune and neighbouring areas, officials said on Friday. The ANTF seized 22 grams of MD, eight mobile phones and a laptop from Sadio, and another 14 grams of MD from Beasmark. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The accused have been identified as Vikram Kalekar (30), a resident of Karjat in Raigad district; Cisse Sadio alias Alex (30), a Senegalese national residing in Dombivli, Thane; and Jele Beasmark (30), a citizen of the Kingdom of Eswatini residing in Karjat.

The arrests followed a nearly two-month investigation into a case registered at Baner police station, in which three persons were initially arrested on June 26 with 98 grams of MD (mephedrone). Another accused was subsequently arrested, prompting the ANTF to intensify its probe into the alleged supply chain.

Sustained interrogation, financial transaction analysis and technical investigation helped investigators trace further links, leading to the arrest of the three alleged key members, police said.

The ANTF seized 22 grams of MD, eight mobile phones and a laptop from Sadio, and another 14 grams of MD from Beasmark.

Investigators are now probing the wider network to identify local distribution channels and possible international links.

Officials said, “The investigation would focus on tracing the source of the mephedrone, identifying other persons involved in its transportation and distribution, and examining the financial and communication links of the accused.”

The operation is being conducted in line with the Union government’s objective of a Nasha Mukta Bharat by 2029 and Maharashtra government directives to intensify action against illegal narcotics.

The ANTF has appealed to citizens to share information about the sale, storage, transportation or consumption of narcotics. Informers can contact the ANTF through its WhatsApp control room at 721800073 or email spadmin-antf@mahapolice.gov.in. Police said informants’ identities would be kept confidential. Further investigation is underway.