In response to mounting safety and environmental concerns, military authorities have announced plans to construct a 10-foot-high protective wall around a stretch of neglected defence land opposite the iconic Bishop’s School in Pune Camp. Army to fence abandoned defence land in Camp

Locals say the plot has become a hotspot for anti-social activities—used for open urination, illegal dumping of garbage, storing scrap, and parking abandoned vehicles. A faded signboard at the site cites a National Green Tribunal (NGT) order prohibiting dumping, but enforcement has been absent.

A senior army officer overseeing cantonment defence lands confirmed that fencing work will begin within the next six weeks. “All necessary steps have been initiated, and a protective wall will be constructed around the entire plot at the earliest,” the official said.

Currently, the land is strewn with plastic waste, cement debris, rubble, broken bricks, and old vehicles. Buffaloes are frequently brought in for grazing, and a signal tower within the premises remains unsecured. There are no guards or routine patrols, leaving the area vulnerable to further encroachment.

Despite the neglect, environmentalists have noted the presence of exotic bird species, underlining the ecological value of the site. Within the premises also stands the deteriorating remains of an Old Grant Bungalow (OGB)—a colonial-era structure that adds to the historical significance of the land.

Cantonment activist Rajabhau Chavan welcomed the move. “This land must be protected without delay. The construction of a boundary wall is an important first step. The Army should also reclaim all Old Grant Bungalows on cantonment land in the national interest. These structures carry historical value and their sanctity must be preserved,” he said.

Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) Chief Executive Officer Subrat Pal confirmed coordination with defence authorities. “We have been informed that a protective wall has been proposed, and appropriate action is underway,” he said.

OGBs in the Pune Cantonment area are colonial-era bungalows originally granted to civilians for residential use under specific conditions. While the Holders of Occupancy (HOR) own the structures, the land remains under the control of the Ministry of Defence. Over time, many of these properties have deteriorated or become entangled in legal disputes and encroachments.

A recent investigation by the Directorate of Defence Estates uncovered irregularities in the sale and construction of at least 20 such properties. Four bungalows—collectively valued at around ₹500 crore—have been sealed. Resumption proceedings have been initiated for 16 more properties in Pune and Khadki cantonments over unauthorised transfers and sales.

Officials are working with the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) to trace sale and transfer records for 45 OGBs transacted in the past two decades. Authorities are now demanding PAN and other documentation from occupants to build legal cases. Meanwhile, all construction on suspect OGBs has been halted amid fears that approvals were obtained through suppression of facts.