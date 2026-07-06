ASI refuses to take over Raigad toilet blocks, cites poor quality and DPR violations

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has refused to take possession of several newly constructed toilet blocks at Raigad Fort, citing poor quality, incomplete work and deviations from the approved Detailed Project Report (DPR), adding to the controversy over development works at the historic site. The inspection found that the toilet complexes, whose construction began in 2018, remain incomplete, and that the proposed biodigester system for the scientific treatment of human waste was never installed. (HT)

The objections are contained in a June 1, 2026, communication by Rajesh P. Divekar, conservation assistant, ASI’s Raigad Sub-Circle, to the superintending archaeologist, Mumbai Circle. After inspecting the facilities on May 31, Divekar said the toilet complexes were “not in a good state and not as per the mark” and could not be taken over for maintenance.

The inspection found that the toilet complexes, whose construction began in 2018, remain incomplete, and that the proposed biodigester system for the scientific treatment of human waste was never installed.

The ASI listed construction debris, deteriorated doors and ventilators, missing roof tiles causing seepage, lack of signboards, incomplete water and electricity connections, improperly connected drainage and sanitary pipelines, damaged sanitary fittings, missing electrical fixtures, faded paint, poorly laid Mangalore roof tiles and rusted structural members. Officials also said they could not inspect some blocks because the Raigad Development Authority (RDA) did not provide the keys.

Divekar recommended that only the toilet blocks near Mahadarwaja and Bazaar Peth be handed over to the ASI, citing limited manpower and resources. He said the remaining facilities should continue to be maintained by the State government or project authorities and be opened only during major festivals, given the fort’s chronic water scarcity.

Speaking to HT, Divekar said the structures failed to meet DPR specifications. “None of these structures has a proper septic tank, and the proposed bio-digester technology has not been installed. Based on my three decades of experience at Raigad, visitors primarily require well-maintained urinals rather than expensive toilet complexes. I refused to accept these structures because they are not fit for maintenance and have already informed my ASI seniors that taking over such substandard infrastructure would only burden the department,” he said.

He added, “Several development works at Raigad have suffered from poor execution. CCTV cameras installed in 2022 became non-functional within a short period, while expensive projects such as the Light and Sound Show are eventually handed over to the Archaeology Department for maintenance. Such projects should never be transferred without ensuring quality and long-term sustainability. Our responsibility is to preserve the historical character of Raigad, not to inherit poorly executed projects.”

The ASI’s refusal has strengthened the allegations by the Raigad Bachav Samiti, which has demanded the dissolution of the RDA, an SIT probe into alleged irregularities, and third-party technical audits of nearly ₹603 crore worth of development works executed over the past nine years.

The committee, led by Laukik Gole, a descendant of Pilaji Gole, the infantry commander (Sarnobat) in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s army, along with advocate Archana Marne and other members, alleged that despite massive public expenditure, the fort still lacks basic visitor amenities while several projects remain incomplete or have deteriorated rapidly.

“The ASI’s findings validate concerns repeatedly raised by historians, descendants of Shivaji Maharaj, conservation experts and local residents, but ignored by the Raigad Development Authority. More than ₹600 crore has been sanctioned, yet even basic facilities like drinking water, functional toilets and proper waste management remain unavailable. Toilets constructed nearly three years ago were never commissioned and have already deteriorated, while fresh funds are now reportedly being spent on repairing or rebuilding them through private contractors,” Gole said.

He also alleged that drinking water filtration units worth around ₹15 lakh became defunct within a month, leakages at Hatti Talav continue despite repeated repairs over the past four years, and poor planning and faulty execution have caused an estimated loss of nearly ₹35 crore to the state exchequer.

The committee further alleged that railings at Takmak Tok have rusted, retaining walls behind newly built stairways have deteriorated, and several historic structures, including an ancient lime-grinding unit and original Shivaji-era stone steps, have been damaged or buried during recent construction.

“We have written to the chief minister and both deputy chief ministers seeking immediate intervention, dissolution of the Raigad Development Authority, an SIT inquiry, third-party technical audits and strict action against officials and contractors responsible for these alleged irregularities,” Gole said.