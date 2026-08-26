Severe period pain every month? Doctor explains what your body could be trying to tell you
Think debilitating period pain is normal? Gynaecologist explains the warning signs that mean your menstrual cramps need medical attention.
Menstrual cramps are common; disabling pain is not. Discomfort managed with a hot pack and an occasional painkiller is normal physiology. Pain that keeps a girl out of school, sends a woman to the emergency room, causes vomiting or fainting, or does not respond to over-the-counter painkillers is a symptom of disease until proven otherwise. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Abhishek Mangeshikar, director of the Indian Centre for Endometriosis, Mumbai, shared when period pain needs a closer look.
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Reason behind severe period pain
Dr Abhishek Mangeshikar said the commonest cause is endometriosis, affecting roughly one in ten women of reproductive age — around 42 million in India. Adenomyosis, fibroids, pelvic infection and, in adolescents, obstructive uterine anomalies account for much of the rest.
“The global delay from first symptom to diagnosis is seven to ten years, and in India, it is often longer. That delay is not caused by a shortage of scanners or surgeons. It is caused by the pain being dismissed — first at home, then by teachers, then too often by doctors,” said Dr Abhishek. Meanwhile, the disease progresses. Superficial deposits become deep infiltrating disease involving bowel, bladder and ureters. The ovarian reserve is lost to endometriomas. Years of untreated pain rewire the nervous system, so pain persists even after the disease is removed.
Signs to watch out for
Pain requiring absence from school or work
Pain not controlled by standard painkillers
Pain during intercourse; pain on passing stool or urine during periods
Cyclical bloating
Diarrhoea or blood in urine or stool
Cyclical chest or shoulder-tip pain
Difficulty conceiving
And a normal ultrasound does not rule out endometriosis. Superficial disease is invisible on imaging. Dr Abhishek suggests not accepting severe pain as it's normal if pain is controlling your life. Pain that stops you from living is not a rite of passage. It is a symptom.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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