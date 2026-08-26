No entry for cams: Vlogger booked for ‘misleading shoot’ at Lucknow school

LUCKNOW Basic shiksha adhikaris (BSAs) across Uttar Pradesh have initiated a crackdown on YouTubers and content creators, lodging multiple FIRs against individuals filming government-run schools. Authorities allege these creators are circulating misleading videos and fake news to deliberately tarnish the image of state education facilities. The Lucknow case comes amid police action in many UP districts over unauthorised entry into government schools for recording videos. (Pic for representation)

The action follows directives issued by chief minister Yogi Adityanath on August 22, instructing strict legal measures against those spreading misinformation.

Police registered an FIR against a YouTuber and his associate for allegedly entering a state-run school in Lucknow without permission and filming its sanitation and drinking-water facilities, with the complainant alleging that the duo also pressured two women teachers to speak on camera.

The case was registered under BNS Sections 223, 353 and 356 at Gosainganj police station on Monday on the complaint of Vinita Srivastava, in-charge teacher of the Upper Primary School at Begariyamau. It named Amit Yadav and an associate.

According to the complaint, the incident took place on August 20, when a session examination was being conducted at the school. Yadav and some others allegedly entered the campus and started recording videos about the condition of toilets, drinking water arrangements and other facilities.

The complainant alleged that when the group was asked to stop filming, they pressured two women teachers to interact with them on camera. Their presence allegedly disrupted the examination and the group remained on the school premises for around 10-15 minutes.

The teacher claimed that the video was circulated on social media platforms, allegedly with an intention to tarnish the image of the school and create a misleading impression about government schemes. She maintained that sanitation arrangements were being maintained at the school.

The Lucknow case comes amid police action in many UP districts over unauthorised entry into government schools for recording videos. Similar FIRs have been reported from Hathras, Bulandshahr, Deoria, Meerut, Noida, Ghazipur, Siddhartha Nagar and Varanasi.

In Bulandshahr, a headmistress had complained against a man and other unidentified persons, alleging that they filmed students and obstructed government duty. In Meerut, police action was also reported against persons associated with filming school conditions.

The police charged the accused with offences such as obstructing official duty and violating privacy of students, whereas those named in the FIR allege that they are being punished for exposing poor state of affairs at some government-run schools.

On August 22 night, block education officer Vijay Chauhan lodged an FIR in Hathras against one Kuldeep Yadav for allegedly recorded a video highlighting alleged dilapidated portions of an old school building showing the presence of cow dung, open spaces and other instances of disarray within the premises.

He alleged that Kuldeep deliberately filmed a dilapidated section of the school that was already not in use.

On August 23, Gorakhpur police booked a youth and social media activists for allegedly entering a government primary school without permission on a Sunday and filming a video of construction debris lying on the premises before uploading it on social media. The education department alleged that the video was intended tarnish the image of the school.

According to block education officer Vinaysheel Mishra, the school was closed on Sunday, but the accused allegedly climbed over the boundary wall and filmed debris lying in one corner of the school campus and subsequently shared the video on social media.

BSA (Prayagraj) Anil Kumar lodged a complaint with Colonelganj police, seeking registration of an FIR against unidentified persons for allegedly creating and circulating forged “rain holiday orders” on social media in the name of the education department. In the complaint, he stated that rainy day holidays had earlier been declared on the directions of the DM, under which schools remained closed on August 18, 19 and 20. However, fake orders extending the closure period began appearing on various digital platforms, creating confusion among students.