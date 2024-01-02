Balbharati survey on new combined textbooks

The Balbharati conducted a state-wide survey of students following the recently issued combined textbooks of the ‘Maharashtra State Textbook Development and Curriculum Research Board’ for class 1 to 8 std students, with blank pages included for students to take notes. This year, ‘Balabharti’ updated the design of books from classes 1 to 8 while experimenting with blank pages for the first time. (HT PHOTO)

In the survey, it was noted that 68.90% of students in the state welcomed this innovative concept of ‘combined books,’ while over 96% of them were satisfied with the ‘blank pages for notes’ provided in these part-wise textbooks.

“Teachers, parents, and students were surveyed online. 12 questions were asked on the use and benefit of notebook pages in the textbook. It has been revealed that most of the students who participated in the survey are using the blank pages of the book for study purposes. 37,803 teachers participated in the survey, out of 36,857 teachers said that students liked pages with blank spaces to take notes. Similarly, students and parents in the state have also complained that many have not received these books,” said a senior official from the Balbharati department on condition of anonymity.

Many parents across the state have appreciated these new books.

“Most important of this change is that the school bag weight of our son has been reduced, earlier we used to give textbooks for every subject which would increase the weight of the bag. Now only one textbook is given and after every lesson, there is a blank page to write notes which is unique and useful,” said Shailaja Mhate, a parent.

Starting this academic year students of classes 1 to 8 in the Maharashtra state board were given 4 sets of Balbharati textbooks in which all subjects have been compiled in a term-wise pattern. So, for the entire year, students can take one book for that term, and each lesson is added to take notes of the lesson.