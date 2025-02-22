Bits and Bytes: Know about startup and business news in Pune

Hiranandani-Krisala Developers unveil 105-acre integrated township in Hinjewadi The joint development currently launched phase I development spanned across 30 acres of land with a minimum potential of delivering 3 million square feet of real estate spaces. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Niranjan Hiranandani Group announced a joint development deal of 105 acres with renowned Krisala Developers. The project is located at North Hinjewadi and will be developed under an integrated township policy, comprising residential, commercial and retail development. The joint development currently launched phase I development spanned across 30 acres of land with a minimum potential of delivering 3 million square feet of real estate spaces. As part of a joint development deal, the investment in phase 1 development is estimated at approximately ₹500 crore, with a projected turnover pegged at approximately ₹2100 crore. The proposed development comprises apartments, villa plots, branded residences, and recreational amenities to enhance homebuyers’ holistic living experience.