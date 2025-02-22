Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Feb 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bits and Bytes: Know about startup and business news in Pune

ByNamita Shibad
Feb 22, 2025 08:38 AM IST

Niranjan Hiranandani Group announced a joint development deal of 105 acres with renowned Krisala Developers

Hiranandani-Krisala Developers unveil 105-acre integrated township in Hinjewadi

The joint development currently launched phase I development spanned across 30 acres of land with a minimum potential of delivering 3 million square feet of real estate spaces. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
The joint development currently launched phase I development spanned across 30 acres of land with a minimum potential of delivering 3 million square feet of real estate spaces. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Niranjan Hiranandani Group announced a joint development deal of 105 acres with renowned Krisala Developers. The project is located at North Hinjewadi and will be developed under an integrated township policy, comprising residential, commercial and retail development. The joint development currently launched phase I development spanned across 30 acres of land with a minimum potential of delivering 3 million square feet of real estate spaces. As part of a joint development deal, the investment in phase 1 development is estimated at approximately 500 crore, with a projected turnover pegged at approximately 2100 crore. The proposed development comprises apartments, villa plots, branded residences, and recreational amenities to enhance homebuyers’ holistic living experience.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 22, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On