Bits’n’bytes: Know about startup, business news in Pune
Kagool opens centre in Baner
UK-based data analytics and ERP specialist consultancy company Kagool opened its Pune centre at MAgile building at Baner. Dan Barlow, CEO of the group inaugurated the 10,000 square feet of office space with an initial capacity of 160 seats. The Pune centre will start functioning from August 1 this year.
Edelweiss Pune division reports strong growth
Edelweiss Private Wealth announced that its Pune division (Maharashtra and Goa, ex Mumbai) reported a jump of 105 per cent in its client assets as compared to its clients in the rest of India. Alok Saigal, president and head of Private Wealth, Edelweiss Wealth Management, said, “The market has the potential to grow 15 per cent by 2025 according to industry estimates.”
Tech players drive office leasing activity in Pune
CBRE South Asia released its latest office report ‘CBRE India Office Figures Q2 2022’. According to the report, office absorption recorded in Pune was 1.7 million square feet in Q2 2022. The report also observed that the office sector in India witnessed a strong performance in Q2 2022, as leasing activity grew by 61 per cent Q-o-Q to touch a record high of 18.2 million square feet.
Vitesco Technologies inaugurates futuristic plant at Talegaon
Vitesco Technologies inaugurated its plant of the future at Talegaon, Pune. The new facility is spread across 20 acres and contains more than 17.580 square metres of manufacturing space, including over 900 employees. The first series of productions will be for the two-wheeler market, followed by various Powertrain Solutions products such as engine management systems, sensors, and actuators, as well as exhaust management components for passenger cars and commercial vehicles.
BF Infrastructure signs agreement with Talgo India
BF Infrastructure Ltd and Talgo India collaborated to set up a joint venture which will engage in manufacturing high-speed passenger trains. The alliance will also address future large business opportunities in the Indian Railways sector and tap the upcoming domestic requirements in the field. The collaboration between BF Infrastructure and Talgo India will significantly contribute to the Government of India’s initiative of Atmanirbhar Bharat and will help bring state-of-the-art and high-speed rail technology and solutions to the Indian Railways and other private operators that will serve under the overarching self-reliant vision.
Birkenstock expands its presence in Pune
Birkenstock the global German lifestyle brand with a heritage in iconic footwear is widening its reach in India by introducing its second store in the youthful and vibrant city of Pune at Pavillion mall. The new store launch is followed by the overwhelming response broken stock received in 2021, when they launched their first outpost in the city in Phoenix Market City, Pune.
-
In Arpita's bank accounts, ED finds ₹2 crore; process on to freeze them
The problem for suspended Trinamool Congress leader Partha Chatterjee's associate Arpita Mukherjee is far from over as the Enforcement Directorate has begun the process of freezing at least her three bank accounts, where they have found at least Rs 2 crore, news agency PTI reported citing a senior official. Reportedly, bank accounts belonging to several "shell companies" of Mukherjee are also under the ED scanner.
-
Conman dupes 5-star hotel executive of ₹22 lakh, arrested
Mumbai: A 48-year-old man was arrested for allegedly duping a sales manager of a five-star hotel, located near Mumbai airport of around ₹22 lakh. She accordingly sent her brother to go and meet Vasan. The victim's brother waited there for a while but as Vasan did not return, he tried calling his number and found it switched off. Jain then approached the Vile Parle police and filed a complaint.
-
Major Bengal cabinet, TMC organisational reshuffle in offing: Report
The TMC is likely to go in for a major organisational overhaul as well as a reshuffle of the state cabinet following the arrest of now-suspended senior party leader Partha Chatterjee in a multi-crore school jobs scam. On Thursday, Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee had indicated that a cabinet reshuffle will take place shortly. Chatterjee was in charge of five key ministries, including industry, commerce and enterprises and parliamentary affairs.
-
Viveck gives insight in career in art and entertainment
Senior students of La Martiniere Girls' College were in for a pleasant surprise when film-maker, writer and actor Viveck Vaswani came calling to interact with them about various career opportunities related to art and entertainment field. Actor Viveck Vaswani shared the mantra of success with the girls.
-
Citizen participatory budget: Submit applications by October 10, says PMC commissioner
Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar has asked all the regional ward offices to start the process of inviting applications for the citizen participatory budget 2023-24 and submit it by October 10 this year. Pune Municipal Corporation had started the participatory budget in 2006-07, and there is a good response from people, said officials. Under the initiative, city residents can suggest civic works of up to Rs 5 lakh each in their respective electoral wards.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics