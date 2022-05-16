Central, state departments owe water arrears of ₹105 crore to PMC
A Right to Information (RTI) query by social activist Vivek Velankar has revealed that various state and central governments owe water arrears of Rs105 crore to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) alone has water cess dues of ₹46 crore and Central Railway (CR) authorities ₹5 crore.
The dues to be paid by public works department (PWD), police, Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran, Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL), postal department, Akashwani and police collectively is ₹54 crore.
Velankar said that even as the annual budget allocation for the defence sector is ₹5 lakh crore, PCB has to pay ₹46 crore water arrears and CR has increased platform tickets rates yet need to foot the pending water bills.
However, this time, the PMC water department has warned defaulting departments that it will not hesitate to cut off water supply if dues are not paid within eight days of the receipt of their notice.
“In order to recover the arrears from these central and state government establishments, one has to pay attention towards the long pending non-payment of water bills by government organisations. The PMC administration must meet the heads of defaulting departments and warn them to cut off water supply. The then municipal commissioner Mahesh Zagade had stopped water supply of PCB and forced them to pay. Such action show that PMC deals with common and government defaulters on equal terms,” Velankar said.
Aniruddha Pawaskar, head, PMC water department, “We keep sending pending water bills to government departments and meet their senior officials. Court notices have been sent, including written reminders. The water supply will be cut off within eight days of the receipt of the current notice.”
PMC water supply department also provides water through a meter-based system to areas where demand is high.
In March 2022, PMC had a non-recovery of arrears wherein the amount has increased to around ₹600 crore.
-
UP boost to tourism: Sites linked to historic persons being developed as tourist destinations
The Yogi Adityanath government is developing places associated with historic personalities of the state into tourist destinations to promote tourism. In the state capital, the government is renovating Maharaja Bijli Pasi fort where it plans to start a light and sound show. In the Chitrakoot district, the first phase of renovating the Maharishi Valmiki Ashram at Lalapur has already been completed at a cost of ₹187.15 lakh.
-
Woman’s body found in Pratapgarh, youth’s body in Kaushambi
Body of an unidentified woman aged around 25 years was found under a bridge at Haudeshwarnath Road under Hathigawa police station of Pratapgarh district on Monday morning. Senior police officials reached the spot and carried out investigations. The body had multiple injury marks and a red dupatta was tied around her neck. It is suspected that the woman was strangulated after being assaulted by unidentified miscreants. Attempts were being made to identify the body.
-
CM Uddhav Thackeray lauds BMC over Covid-19 management
In a veiled jibe at political detractors, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said that the copies of the book, 'Iqbal Singh Chahal-Covid Warrior' on the work done by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation during the pandemic must be sent to certain people. The chief minister also expressed pride over the work done by BMC officials and workers during the Covid-19 pandemic.
-
City folk seek water parks to beat the heat
As the mercury steadily climbs thermometers and the MeT office issues heat wave warnings, Lucknowites are seeking respite at water parks in the city. With the state government lifting restrictions on swimming pools and waterparks, it has now become the most preferred hangout for city folk. Even though there are more than 18 water parks in Lucknow, most are seeing an increase in the number of daily visitors.
-
PMPML suspends e-bus service at Sinhagad fort
Pune The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited has suspended its e-bus service at Sinhagad fort from Tuesday. Within a fortnight of its opening, the Sinhagad e-bus service had reported two mishaps with the recent on Friday, wherein 28 passengers had a narrow escape after an electric bus hit the railing at the ghat section. While no one was injured, the railing was damaged in the accident.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics