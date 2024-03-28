 Confident of ticket, Udayanraje gets rousing welcome in Satara after arriving from Delhi - Hindustan Times
Confident of ticket, Udayanraje gets rousing welcome in Satara after arriving from Delhi

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Mar 28, 2024 08:46 AM IST

Uncertainty surrounds Udayanraje Bhosale's BJP nomination in Satara, but he receives a warm welcome from supporters. He confirms candidacy for Lok Sabha election.

Since last few days there has been uncertainty about whether Udayanraje Bhosale will be nominated on Bharatiya Janata Part (BJP) ticket from Satara. However, as he arrived from Delhi on Wednesday, Udayanraje, descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, got a rousing welcome from supporters who are confident about his nomination.

Bhosale was keen on contesting on BJP ticket even as the seat was with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Ajit Pawar in the alliance. (HT FILE)
Speaking about the candidature, Udayanaraje said, “I was overwhelmed by the love and response of the people.”

Udayanraje said the list of candidates will be announced today. “It is a part of the process, but everything has been decided. I will contest the election from Satara Lok Sabha constituency,”

The royal of Satara, however, went to Delhi to meet BJP leaders where he spent four days.

“At present, the elections are not only in Maharashtra, but across the entire country so it took some time to hold discussions. Now there is no problem and things are sorted out,” he said.

In Satara district, the Nationalist Congress Party (SP) also has some ructions so time is running out to determine the candidature. It is against this backdrop that Sharad Pawar is coming to Satara on Friday.

He is coming for a few hours only and will hold a meeting in the presence of key officials and activists, said party workers.

News / Cities / Pune
