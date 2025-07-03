PUNE Garbage dumping on prime defence land, especially around the Old Grant Bungalows (OGB) areas in Pune Cantonment, has angered locals and activists. Residents complain about foul smells, health risks, and the lack of proper action from authorities. Defence land in Cantonment turns into garbage dump

The two-acre defence plot located directly opposite the prestigious Bishop’s School Camp and adjacent to Rewachand Bhojwani Academy and Mohini Mahal bungalow has fallen into neglect, becoming an illegal dumping ground and a public nuisance. Flanked by key military establishments, including the Military police headquarters and another defence office, the land has no proper fencing and is now littered with broken tiles, discarded clothes, household waste, thermocol, furniture parts, and construction debris.

A recent spot visit revealed open access to the site, with motorists stopping to urinate inside the property. Unattended signal equipment and remnants of an OGB structure further mark the site’s deterioration.

“Every day my child walks past a heap of garbage to get to school,” says Priya Menon, a concerned parent. “It’s not just an eyesore but it’s a serious health and hygiene risk,” she said.

Rajabhau Chavan, activist, said, “The plot is in a prime location right in front of Bishop’s School and close to St Mary’s School. The foul smell is unbearable. Drunkards have made it a hideout, and scrap dealers are using it as a storage area. The Cantonment Board has banned public garbage bins in civilian areas, so why is this plot allowed to become a dump yard? A compound wall must be constructed immediately to stop the misuse.”

When contacted, Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) chief executive officer (CEO) Subrat Pal confirmed the plot is under legal dispute.

“It is a disputed property due to an ongoing court case between the army and the Holder of Right (HOR). However, based on citizens’ complaints, we will fence the property to prevent further dumping,” he said.