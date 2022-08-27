Defence standing committee visits HQ Southern Command

The 13-member Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence (SCoD) headed by MP Jual Oram visited the Southern Command headquarters on Friday to review ‘Strat Operational Preparedness of Defence Forces’.

“Lt Gen JS Nain, Army Commander, Southern Command apprised the committee about the Command’s role, tasks, initiatives and measures taken since independence,” stated an official release issued by the defence department.

The briefing was followed by an interaction of Army officials with the committee.

SCoD panel comprises MPs constituted by the Parliament for legislative overviewing of defence policies and decision making of the ministry of defence (MoD).

The panel members visited National Defence Academy (NDA) at Khadakwasla on Thursday.

The spot study visit of SCoD was for “Review of intake of women officers in Armed Forces through various platforms”. The panel was briefed by Air Marshal Sandesh P Wagle, Vayu Sena Medal, Deputy Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (DOT) accompanied by Vice Admiral Ajay Kochhar, Ati Vashishth Seva Medal, Nau Sena Medal and representatives of three services.

The committee also interacted with the newly inducted women cadets.