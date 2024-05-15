Distribution of free Balbharati textbooks begins in Pune district

In keeping with the tradition of distributing free Balbharati textbooks every year to students in government and aided schools, the distribution of textbooks published by Balbharati for the new academic year 2024-25 for free has begun from Wednesday, May 15. “These books are expected to be delivered to a total 5,353 schools in Pune district by May 30,” said Sanjay Naikade, primary education officer of the Pune Zilla Parishad. As a result, students will receive the textbooks on the first day of school. Around 9 crore textbooks are published by Balbharati. (HT PHOTO)

Around 9 crore textbooks are published by Balbharati. Every year, the department of education plans to hand over free textbooks to students on the first day of school. The work of delivering these textbooks to schools in Pune district has started from May 15 this year.

Naikade said, “For the 13 talukas of Pune district, textbooks in five different mediums will be distributed for Classes 1 to 8 (Marathi, Hindi, Urdu, English and Telugu). Textbooks will be distributed to a total 432,617 students from Classes 1 to 8. These textbooks will be distributed in 5,353 schools which includes 3,638 Zilla Parishad schools, 67 municipal schools, and 1,648 subsidised and partially subsidised schools in Pune district.”