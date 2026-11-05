Drunk cop drives car into commissioner’s residence, creates ruckus at hospital; arrested

An inebriated police head constable was arrested for allegedly driving his car at high speed towards the official residence of Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar and attempting to run over personnel deployed there after being upset about not getting a transfer of his choice. The incident took place around 5.45 pm on Tuesday. He also later created a ruckus at Sassoon General Hospital where he was taken for medical examination. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

He also later created a ruckus at Sassoon General Hospital where he was taken for medical examination.

The accused has been identified as Amol Vasantrao Bhise, who is attached to the police headquarters. Two separate cases have been registered against him.

According to police, Bhise insisted that the security guards on duty allow him to meet Kumar. As the constable appeared to be under the influence of alcohol and Kumar was at his office, the guards suggested that he visit the office instead.

“While leaving, the constable reversed his car towards the footpath. After some time, he attempted to enter the premises through the gate at high speed. The gate was damaged in the incident. The local police rushed to the spot, pulled him out of the vehicle and took him to the police station,” said Kumar.

The Koregaon Park police have registered a case against him under Sections 109, 132, 333, 324(4), 352, 351 and 355 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Bhise was subsequently taken to Sassoon General Hospital for a medical examination, where he allegedly got into an argument with a doctor. Following the incident, another case under (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from the discharge of his duty) was registered against him.

The constable was earlier suspended in October 2025 in connection with a case registered at the Kharadi police station. He was reinstated in January 2026. According to Kumar, the constable had a history of alcohol addiction, stress and mental health-related issues. He was also frequently involved in arguments, which were documented in official records.

In the recent incident, the constable had requested a transfer to the Kharadi police station. However, his request was rejected after his records were verified. Taking note of the incident, the department suspended him.