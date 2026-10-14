Duranto cancelled, Rajdhani rescheduled amid Kasara block

The Central Railway’s Kasara block from October 14 to 16 will affect several major long-distance trains, with the Howrah–CSMT and CSMT–Howrah Duronto Express services cancelled and five trains diverted via Pune. The CSMT–Gorakhpur Antyodaya Express, Dadar–Ballia Express, CSMT–Jabalpur Garib Rath Express, Dadar–Gorakhpur Express and CSMT–Nagpur Sevagram Express will run via Kalyan–Karjat–Pune–Manmad. Several trains originating from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) will also be rescheduled. (HT)

The CSMT–New Delhi Rajdhani Express will depart late on October 14 and 15, while the Shirdi–CSMT Vande Bharat and Nanded–CSMT Tapovan Express are among the trains expected to run 15–25 minutes late.

As per the information given by the railways, the CSMT–Howrah Duronto scheduled for October 15 will depart at 12.20 am on October 16 instead of 5.15 pm on October 15. Several trains originating from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) will also be rescheduled. On October 14, the LTT–Gorakhpur Express will leave at 5.50 pm instead of 4.35 pm, the LTT–Sitapur Express at 5.35 pm instead of 4.25 pm, and the LTT–Dhanbad Express at 6.05 pm instead of 4.55 pm. The LTT–Gorakhpur, LTT–Rani Kamalapati and LTT–Chhapra Express trains will also depart late on October 15.

“The block is being undertaken for the Asangaon–Kasara third-line project and expansion of the Up yard line at Kasara towards Igatpuri. Suburban services between Asangaon and Kasara will remain suspended during the specified block periods. The last train from CSMT towards Kasara before the block will leave at 12.30 pm,” said Hemant Kumar Behera, Pune Railway Division spokesperson.