FDA seizes food items worth ₹38.10 lakh in Pune division

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has seized food items worth ₹38.10 lakh during a special inspection drive across Pune division ahead of Diwali. Officials said the action, carried out on October 14 and 15, targeted food adulteration, unhygienic storage, and violations of food safety norms at manufacturing units, shops, hotels, and restaurants. According to FDA officials, they conducted the inspections between October 14 and 15. During which, food items from several establishments were seized. (HT)

The drive was conducted under the state government’s Safe Food, Safe Drug, Safe Maharashtra campaign and covered Pune, Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli and Solapur districts.

According to FDA officials, they conducted the inspections between October 14 and 15. During which, food items from several establishments were seized. These included sabudana, rajgira, bhagar, edible oils, jaggery, wafers and other products commonly consumed during festivals.

In Pune district, officials seized food stocks from Bhansali Udyog, Uttam Trading Company, Rajesh Enterprises and Bhansali Trading Company in Market Yard and Gultekdi area. Besides, action was taken against establishments in Dhayari, Wadgaon Budruk, Yewalewadi and Uruli Devachi.

Digambar Bhogawade, joint commissioner (food), FDA, Pune division, said the seized products were found stored in unhygienic conditions or were suspected of being mislabelled or adulterated.

“Samples of suspected adulterated food items have been sent to the Laboratory for analysis. Further action will depend on the findings of the investigation and lab reports,” he said

The FDA also inspected hotels, restaurants and bakeries for food safety compliance. Establishments found violating hygiene requirements were issued notices, while some were directed to stop food business operations until deficiencies were addressed, said officials.