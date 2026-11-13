Gokul likely to hike milk prices to offset ₹24 crore losses

The Kolhapur District Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union, popularly known as Gokul, is likely to increase milk prices to offset mounting losses, its newly elected chairman Rajesh Patil said. The board of directors would decide the extent of the proposed hike at its upcoming meeting. (HT FILE)

“Raising milk prices has become imperative to address the losses incurred by Gokul. Several other brands have already increased their prices. The cooperative suffered losses of around ₹24 crore during the six months when it was headed by an administrator. Addressing this issue is our priority,” said Patil, a former NCP MLA from Chandgad in Kolhapur district.

Patil said the new management aimed to eliminate the losses. The board of directors would decide the extent of the proposed hike at its upcoming meeting.

“We will not opt for a steep increase and will continue to offer consumers the best deal. A price hike would also benefit dairy farmers, as it would enable us to increase procurement prices,” he said.

The first meeting of the board under Patil’s chairmanship is scheduled for November 14, when the performance of all Gokul departments will be reviewed.

More than 5.5 lakh dairy farmers are associated with Gokul, Maharashtra’s largest cooperative dairy union. The cooperative has a significant market presence across Maharashtra, particularly in Pune and Mumbai, as well as in Goa. It currently procures over 20 lakh litres of cow and buffalo milk daily. Patil has set a target of increasing procurement to more than 25 lakh litres a day over the next five years.

Meanwhile, Patil’s election as chairman triggered a political controversy after the state government issued an ordinance nominating five directors, four of whom were granted voting rights. The Congress-led panel had won 13 seats against 12 secured by the Mahayuti-backed panel. However, the 12 elected directors from the Mahayuti panel abstained from the October 29 meeting convened to elect the chairman. With the mandatory quorum of 14 directors not being met, the meeting was postponed.

Congress MLC Satej Patil accused the state government of trying to take away the chairmanship despite the Congress-led panel winning the elections. He alleged that the government had tilted the balance by allowing four nominated directors to vote in the chairman’s election. The Bombay High Court’s Kolhapur bench allowed the four nominated directors to vote in the chairman’s election. Patil defended the government’s decision, saying it had helped avert a possible administrative deadlock.

He also rejected Congress MLC Satej Patil’s allegations that Gokul would be sold to Amul.

Patil said the Mahayuti partners — NCP, BJP, Jansurajya Shakti Party and Shiv Sena — had agreed to rotate the chairmanship among themselves over the next five years.