Govt extends HSRP installation deadline to June 30

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Mar 21, 2025 09:00 AM IST

The state transport department extends HSRP installation deadline to June 30 due to low compliance, marking the third extension amid concerns over appointments.

The state transport department has extended the deadline for installing high-security registration plates (HSRP) to June 30 citing the low number of installations.

To facilitate the process, three private agencies have been appointed, and vehicle owners can book appointments online or visit authorized centres (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Vivek Bhimanvar, state transport commissioner, issued a circular announcing the extension on Thursday.

This marks the third extension, following earlier deadlines of March 30 and April 30.

So far, around 18 lakh vehicles in Maharashtra have installed HSRP plates. Initially, the government mandated that vehicles registered before April 1, 2019, should install HSRP.

To facilitate the process, three private agencies have been appointed, and vehicle owners can book appointments online or visit authorized centres.

Many vehicle owners welcomed the extension, as delays in securing appointments remain a concern. “The extension is a relief, but the government must streamline the process to avoid long waiting times,” said Rajesh Patil, a car owner.

However, some citizens believe further extensions should be avoided. “This is the third deadline shift. Authorities should now enforce the final deadline to prevent confusion,” said Sneha Deshmukh.

