HC orders CBI, ED, IT probe into Sinhgad trust, directs takeover of institutions

Pune: The Bombay High Court on November 10 ordered investigations by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Income Tax department into the affairs of Sinhgad Technical Education Society (STES), its 44 educational institutions and trustees over suspected financial irregularities and possible fund diversion. Pune, India - Feb. 6, 2018:M N Navale-Sir in Pune, India, on Tuesday, February 6, 2018. (HT PHOTO)

The special bench of Justices G S Kulkarni and Advait M Sethna also ordered the freezing of bank accounts and investments belonging to the trust and its trustees, restrained dealings with their movable and immovable properties and shareholdings, and directed the trustees to surrender their passports.

The order followed managing trustee Maruti Navale’s failure to honour an undertaking given to the high court to pay ₹60.65 crore by November 7. The court stated that the conduct amounted to an abuse of the legal process.

Explaining the need for a CBI investigation, the court stated that while such an investigation was an exceptional measure, it was necessary in the circumstances to protect employees’ fundamental rights and restore confidence in the rule of law.

The court vacated the protection previously granted to the trustees; it restrained them from leaving Pune and directed them to report to the Deccan police station every Friday.

Responding to the court’s order, STES’ managing trustee, Maruti Navale, told HT that they will cooperate with the agencies.“We accept the verdict of the hon’ble high court and shall cooperate with the agencies in their endeavours. We will ensure that not even one per cent inconvenience is caused to them during their investigations. I have instructed the heads of all our 44 institutions to do the needful and extend full cooperation.”

The court also ordered the state education department to either take over the institutions or arrange to shift or accommodate their students to other institutions. The concerned police station was directed to assist education department officials in taking over the institutions and their records.

“Insofar as the FIRs are already lodged, we direct the Commissioner of Police, Pune to instruct the concerned investigating officer of the concerned police station to take immediate action as per the said FIR and inform the court of the investigation’s progress on the adjourned date of hearing,” the court stated.

The matter will be placed before the regular bench on November 19 for further consideration.