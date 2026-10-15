Husband among four arrested for Moshi woman’s murder

Pune:

Pimpri-Chinchwad police have arrested four suspects, including a 30-year-old man, for allegedly murdering his wife following a domestic dispute in Moshi and disfiguring her face in an attempt to conceal her identity.

The victim, Priyanka Akash Kamble, 25, was found dead near the Mantra Moment housing commercial complex in the Boradewadi area of Moshi in the early hours of October 12. She worked as a make-up artist and lived at Swapna Nagari Housing Society in Boradewadi, police said.

The accused have been identified as Akash Kamble, Pratham Kamble, Rohit Shinde and Dinesh Waghmare. All four were arrested on Tuesday.

Police suspect the murder was linked to Akash’s suspicion that his wife was involved with another man.

According to investigators, Akash contacted Priyanka on Sunday night and asked her to meet him to discuss an issue. He allegedly confronted her over his suspicions and demanded her mobile phone. When she refused to hand it over, he allegedly attacked her with a sharp weapon with the assistance of another accused.

The accused allegedly disfigured her face to prevent her identification before abandoning her body at the spot.

Police initially registered a murder case against an unidentified person as the victim’s identity had not been established. Investigators later used mobile phone data and other technical leads to identify her and trace the suspects.